Report: 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello departing to become Kentucky’s OC

Getty Images

The 49ers will have to continue shuffling roles within their offensive coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is leaving San Francisco to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator.

Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who just rejoined the 49ers’ division-rival Rams as Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator.

Scangarello was in his second stint as QBs coach under head coach Kyle Shanahan, having held the position from 2017-2018. He was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and the Eagles senior offensive assistant in 2020. He came back to the 49ers in 2021.

The 49ers have already had to replace several members of their offensive staff after former coordinator Mike McDaniel was named Dolphins head coach. Former tight ends coach Jon Embree and former receivers coach Wes Welker both followed McDaniel to Miami. Offensive quality control coach Brian Fleury is reportedly taking over as TEs coach with fellow offensive quality control coach Leonard Hankerson taking over the receivers room.

Now the team will also have to find a quarterbacks coach to help bring up 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.