Report: Amazon, Fox will call Tom Brady about analyst gig

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2022, 8:23 AM EST
The world is Tom Brady’s oyster. Multiple networks are interested in shucking his skills in a broadcast booth.

Among the many useful nuggets to emerge from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post this week regarding the lottery-prize merry-go-round in the presentation of NFL games on TV is this — both Fox and Amazon will call Brady about significant vacancies they’re each currently trying to fill.

Fox needs a No. 1 analyst after Troy Aikman jumped to ESPN. Amazon needs a Thursday night analyst, after being spurned by Aikman.

There’s no reason to think Brady would want to do it. But the phone call is cheap. Much cheaper than it would be to actually hire Brady.

He has become much more willing to speak in recent years, even if his primary platform for talking is inherently friendly and non-confrontational, since he owns the Let’s Go! podcast. Taking a high-profile TV job would keep him firmly in the public eye, and the total time commitment would allow him to handle other business interests that could position him, someday, to buy a team of his own.

Then there’s the question of whether he’d be good at it. Most would assume he would be. It was also once assumed that his boyhood idol, Joe Montana, would be, too. Joe Montana had a very short career at NBC; he didn’t like it, and he wasn’t as good as many thought he would be. (He probably didn’t like it, because he wasn’t good.) It’s possible that too much was expected of Montana, given his on-field exploits.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Brady may not be done playing. Plenty of people think he’ll be back, with a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That would make him less inclined, obviously, to take a network job in 2022.

  2. Oh goody gumdrops does he love seeing his name in the news daily!

    How is the Giselle moat coming around the ugly mansion in Miami, Tom?

  3. Brady would be terrible at broadcasting.

    Just like his record is in Super Bowls without a great defense, a great coach, great kicker or the other team messing up.

  5. That call should go over as well as those “We’re calling you about your extended car warranty” calls I all the time…

  6. Please name someone other than yourself who thinks Brady will return to play in the NFL.

  7. Like those scouts decades ago who said he would not be a good QB, I don’t think he’d be very good as a color commentator. His off-field personality seems too laid back, too “quiet”. Too much like Montana.

  8. I can’t see Brady even entertaining this idea,but you never know. I just think that he would rather still be playing,in the right situation.

  9. I guess good for all his Brands to stay on TV, but otherwise why go back to a regular gig that’s outside of his own control.

  11. Brady is always so guarded in his comments I can’t imagine him dropping his veil and becoming an insightful commentator. Not only that, I can’t imagine the networks can afford his services.

  13. Hopefully someday Brady will be POTUS.
    America is in desperate need of a leader
    and who better than TB12?

  16. Great, more Tom Brady.(sigh) I was deeply thankful when he retired and his name wouldn’t be in every sports writing in the universe.

  17. Why? I am as big a TB12 honk as there is but he would likely be a “Gosh oh golly, gee whiz all of the guys are giving their best effort out there……….” cliches.

    There is only one Aikman.

  18. Always been a Brady fan – as a player. But he just doesn’t have the charisma of Peyton or Romo. His SNL performance was forgettable, and it’s still painful to watch that dancing exhibition at Carnival. Tom will always be great for branding and for image building, but I don’t think the booth is his calling.

  21. What evidence is there that he would be a good analyst? I must have missed it…

    What “evidence “ is there that any former player who has become an analyst would make or not make a good analyst?

  22. We’ve already endured 21 years of Brady. We’ve had more than our fill. Please no more. And as if there already wasn’t enough of a reason to not watch Amazon.

  23. He’s certainly proven he can read and exploit defenses and move an offense efficiently. I would like to hear his take.

