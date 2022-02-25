Report: Buccaneers will play a home game in Germany this season

Getty Images

The NFL will play a regular-season game in Germany for the first time in 2022, and now we know which team is giving up a home game to go there.

The Buccaneers will be the home team for the Germany game, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

There’s been no word on the date of the game or who the Bucs’ opponent will be. The Bucs’ home opponents in 2022 are the Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Saints and Seahawks.

The game will be played in Munich, at the home stadium of the Bayern Munich soccer team. The NFL has agreed to play in Munich in 2022 and 2024, and in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2023 and 2025.

The Bucs are one of the teams that staked a claim for international marketing rights in Germany, and now they’ll get a big chance to try to appeal to the German fans.