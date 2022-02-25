Report: Bucs will pick up fifth-year option for Devin White

Getty Images

The deadline to decide on fifth-year options for the rookie class of 2019 is May 2. Some teams have hard decisions. Some have easier ones.

The Buccaneers already have decided to exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of linebacker Devin White, Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com reports. The fifth-year option on White’s deal is expected to be $11.374 million, according to overthecap.com.

The Bucs made White the fifth overall choice in 2019.

White made his first Pro Bowl in 2021. He has 359 tackles, an interception, 15 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 45 games in his three seasons.

Tampa Bay has picked up the fifth-year option of every first-round choice since Jason Licht became General Manager in 2014.