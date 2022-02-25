Report: Commanders considering three sites in Virginia for new stadium

Getty Images

The Commanders are eyeing three sites in Virginia for their new stadium and entertainment complex, The Washington Post reports.

The newspaper viewed planning documents prepared for the project.

The team has had discussions with Virginia officials for months about building its new facility there. One possibility is in Loudoun County, the closest to D.C. of the three sites and the only one accessible by Metro, with the other two options in Prince William County.

The Commanders still are engaged in talks with Maryland and D.C. officials, but Virginia’s efforts appear further along. Virginia’s General Assembly is working on legislation to create a football stadium authority that would oversee financing and construction of the project. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has expressed support for the complex, would have to sign off on the bill that would allow the stadium authority to sell bonds to help fund roughly $1 billion of the project.

The “mini-city” would include a state-of-the-art stadium at the centerpiece of an envisioned complex that would include a resort and conference center with an accompanying amphitheater, a cinema, a nightclub, additional retail and office space and housing. All three sites have a 700,000-square foot footprint that also would accommodate a new training facility for the Commanders, per The Post.