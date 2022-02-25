Report: John Lynch met with Amazon, will stay with 49ers

Getty Images

Amazon is taking over the Thursday Night Football package this season and their search for an announcing team is one of many things leading to a game of musical chairs in NFL broadcast booths.

There was word that they had eyes on plucking Troy Aikman away from Fox Sports, but it looks like Aikman will be moving to ESPN. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that they also recently met with another candidate.

Marchand reports that Amazon reached out to 49ers General Manager John Lynch and had dinner with him to discuss the possibility of a return to broadcast work that would boost his salary well beyond what he currently makes. Lynch reportedly declined any overture and will remain in his current job.

That fits with public comments Lynch, who worked as a Fox analyst before joining the Niners, made recently about the possibility of returning to television. Lynch acknowledged that he’d been presented with opportunities, but said that his “commitment right now is to this organization.”

Assuming that remains the case, Amazon, Fox and anyone else looking for an announcer will have to knock on other doors.