Report: Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page and working to move forward

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray decision to scrub his social media of any mention of the team earlier this month was followed by a report that some around the team feel he’s immature and self-centered, but it looks like things have cooled off in the desert.

That report included word that the Cardinals expect things to settle down and the team released a statement saying they are excited about Murray, who released a statement saying “all of this nonsense is not what” he’s about, continuing to be their quarterback in 2022. Now they are reportedly moving with an eye toward securing his future beyond next season.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that everything is “copacetic” between Murray and the team and that they are on the same page as they look toward the future. That includes conversations about exercising his fifth-year option for the 2023 season or agreeing to terms on a long-term deal that would set Murray up for an even longer run in Arizona.

With the fifth-year option available and questions about consecutive late season fades to answer, the extension may not be on the front burner right away but it does seem that no one is in a hurry to split up in Arizona.