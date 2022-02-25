Report: Panthers, pro personnel director Matt Allen parting ways

Getty Images

The Panthers and pro personnel director Matt Allen are parting ways, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

A spokesman told Person that the Panthers have promoted BLESTO scout Lee McNeil to pro scout, but the team won’t fill Allen’s position until after the draft.

Allen was the last Richardson family member remaining in the building. He is former owner Jerry Richardson’s grandson.

Allen was hired as a scouting assistant in 2009 after graduating from Elon. He spent three years as the team’s rep for National Football Scouting, a co-op used by seveal NFL teams who pool their scouting resources to prepare for the combine.

In 2013, after Dave Gettleman took over for Marty Hurney as General Manager, Allen shifted to the pro side. Allen earned a promotion to pro personnel director in 2017, a position he retained when Hurney returned to the organization.