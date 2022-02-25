Sean McVay says he’s not pursuing TV jobs, is committed to coaching Rams in 2022

Getty Images

Despite persistent talk that Rams coach Sean McVay could leave the sideline for the booth, McVay says he will remain the Rams’ coach in 2022.

McVay told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to coaching the Rams as they attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The 36-year-old McVay would seem to have many good years of coaching left in him, but there was talk before the Super Bowl that he was interested in finding a greater work-life balance than he has in coaching, and there’s little doubt that TV networks would be interested if he wanted to work in broadcasting.

But while that day may come, it apparently won’t come in 2022. For this year, McVay is focused on winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.