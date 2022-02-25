Will Dolphins make another run at Deshaun Watson?

Getty Images

Despite the clumsy post-Flores reports that the team’s now-former head coach was the person who wanted Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and that no one else in the organization did, the truth was and is that the desire for Deshaun came from the top of the franchise. As one source who spoke with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in the time preceding the expiration of the 2021 trading period tells PFT, Ross definitely wanted Watson.

So now, as the window for trades prepares to open, the question becomes whether the Dolphins will try again to get Watson.

The team recently has adopted a pro-Tua vibe. But that seemed to arise from a desire to pin recent dysfunction on Brian Flores. So how long will it last?

The problem the Dolphins face, as a practical matter, is that Ross wanted all 22 civil cases to be resolved before a deal was done. For some reason, Ross was willing to trade for Watson despite an unresolved criminal investigation. If/when the criminal investigation ends with no felony charges, would that be good enough for Ross?

The current Tua-love notwithstanding, Ross wants a short-list franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa isn’t on that short list. Whether the Dolphins give him another year to try to get their remains to be seen. Ultimately, it may hinge on whether a better option becomes available.

Watson will soon become available, again. Ross wanted him last year. Will Ross want Watson again?