Daniel Jones says Brian Daboll is seeking his input in developing Giants’ playbook

Getty Images

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll won’t just bring in the same playbook he used in Buffalo as the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the last four years.

Instead, quarterback Daniel Jones says, Daboll is seeking Jones’ input to figure out the best plays the offense can run to make use of Jones’ skill set.

“Him asking for my ideas and some of the things that I’ve liked to run . . . was cool,” Jones told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It will be an ongoing process to get a feel for what those things are — what I like, what he likes. And we’ll do it. It was a good way for me to get to know him and him to get to know me. I certainly appreciated it.”

Davis Webb, a quarterback who spent the last three years with the Bills and signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants this month, said Daboll routinely seeks out his players’ opinions and usually installs the players ask to run in the game plan.

“I think the best thing [Daboll] does, it doesn’t matter who is playing — he’s going to give them the best chance to win on Sunday,” Webb said.

Whether Jones gives the Giants a chance to win remains to be seen, but the early indications are that Daboll wants to give Jones every opportunity to prove he’s up to the task.