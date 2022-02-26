Derek Carr says he’s building “great” relationships with coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he’s comfortable with the new leadership in Las Vegas.

Carr said new head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler have spent time with him getting on the same page from a football perspective, and he’s also getting to know them personally.

“They’ve been super awesome. They’ve been great,” Carr told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know them. We’re doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year.”

Carr has one year left on his contract, with a salary of $19.8 million, which is very affordable for a starting quarterback. The Raiders are in good salary cap shape and could upgrade the roster while also working out an extension with Carr, something Carr is thinking about.

“Obviously, that’s in mind when I’m thinking about all that,” Carr said. “But there’s also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind too.”

One football player Carr has said he wants to play with is Packers receiver Davante Adams, his former Fresno State teammate. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged this week that it’s possible Adams could leave in free agency. It seems unlikely Adams will actually leave Green Bay, but pairing him with Carr in Las Vegas is an intriguing possibility.