New uniforms for Cardinals are “on the radar”

Getty Images

The Cardinals last changed their uniforms in 2005, opting for a then-trendy piping-and-side-panels look. They could be closing in on ditching their outdated duds.

In a wide-ranging radio appearance that addressed more important questions regarding key players like Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill suggested that a uniform alteration could be coming.

“We look at all these things,” Bidwill told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, via Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. “You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time. It’s something among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar screen, so, appreciate the question. . . . We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. Again, It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

Uniform changes must be approved at least a year in advance. The Cardinals can implement a revised look for the 2023 season.

The franchise always has been hamstrung by a nickname that doesn’t really cry out “football.” The white helmet with the profile of a mildly-perturbed bird is iconic because it has endured for so long.