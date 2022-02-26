Saints’ quarterback situation remains uncertain

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2022, 5:34 PM EST
When Dennis Allen was introduced early this month as the Saints’ next head coach, he said the quarterback situation was something he had to get figured out. With free agency approaching, that remains the case.

The Saints opened last season with Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback and went 5-2 in the games he started. But when Winston was lost for the season with a torn ACL, they turned to Taysom Hill for five starts (going 4-1), Trevor Siemian for four starts (going 0-4) and Ian Book for one start (an ugly loss).

Winston is set to become a free agent, and Jim Trotter reported on NFL Network that the Saints have either already started talking contract with Winston or will start negotiating with him soon.

It’s unclear whether Winston will be healthy enough to play in Week One, and the Saints may figure that if Winston won’t be ready to go, it would make more sense to stick with Hill. The Saints may also look to a trade, the draft or free agency for a quarterback, although there aren’t any rookies in this year’s draft class who figure to be Day One starters, and the Saints’ cap situation may preclude an expensive veteran.

Add it all up, and the reality is that Allen has a big job ahead of him, figuring out who his quarterback will be in his first year as the Saints’ head coach.

6 responses to "Saints' quarterback situation remains uncertain

  2. The Giants have been linked to Trubisky because of his connection to the coaching staff but Winston and Mariota are better options.

  6. whostolemyxanax says:
    February 26, 2022 at 6:07 pm
    This is why Sean Payton left more than anything else.

    Uhh, no. Payton did pretty well this year, and arguably it was his best coaching job. He and Jameis were both genuinely excited about their new partnership, and were off to a really good start at 5-2 despite lots of injuries, relocation, and no number one receiver.

    After 16 years of very long hours (no matter how well you are paid and how successful you are, the hours take a toll), and being in reality the focal point of the franchise, the man had to be tired. Plus, while New Orleans has a great culture, it has an enormous amount of crime, and the infrastructure gets worse every year. I’m sure his spouse was not thrilled with this combination of very long hours, crime and deteriorating infrastucture. While he still lives there, he and his wife recently moved from a neighborhood to a condo with 24/7 security. Plus, he’s a bright guy who wants to try different things before he retires. The man has more than earned the right to do something else, and Saints fans will never begrudge this

