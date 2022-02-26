Saints restructure Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk

As usual, the Saints are over the salary cap as the new league year approaches. And as usual, they’re restructuring contracts to change that.

Today the Saints have created $26.217 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

For both players, that means converting almost all of their 2022 base salaries into signing bonuses. Base salaries count against the entire 2022 cap, but signing bonuses are spread equally across all years of the players’ remaining contracts.

For Thomas in particular, this should remove any doubt that he will remain with the Saints. There had been some talk that the Saints might be ready to move on from Thomas, both because he has struggled to stay healthy and because of a perception that he hasn’t been on the same page as the coaching staff. But this move makes clear that the plan is for Thomas to be a Saint in 2022.

Even after these moves, the Saints are over the 2022 cap, so they have more moves to make before the new league year starts on March 16.

Saints restructure Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk

  2. Multiple contract restructurings are the sign of poor GM work. There is a reason Brees only played in 1 SB in 15 years there.

    Bad GM work overall.

  3. Michael Thomas is taking the Saints to the woodshed.. by “restructure” they mean signing bonus.. giving him cash now for services not rendered last season.

  4. The job of the GM is to build a roster that always makes it to the playoffs and puts itself in a position to advance to the SB.

    Loomis can’t tackle Stefon Diggs (any better than Marcus Williams could) and he certainly can’t call a PI on Robey-Coleman. That’s 2 more SB appearances right there alone.

    All of that said – I would let Michael Thomas walk – showed his cards as being a cancer.

  5. ethanallenhawley says:
    February 26, 2022 at 11:07 am
    From 2010-2017, the Saints D sucked. Rodgers had the same problem in Green Bay.

    The GMs blew their peak years.

    You people have been basking in the glory of a sb win from a decade ago.

  6. Multiple contract restructurings are the sign of poor GM work. There is a reason Brees only played in 1 SB in 15 years there.

    Bad GM work overall.
    Cap hell! Cap hell!!

  9. You gave Thomas no incentive to actually play this year by paying him upfront. Terrible idea. A shady season ending week 1 injury is gonna happen.

