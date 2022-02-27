Ali Marpet announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2022, 3:26 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets
Getty Images

Tom Brady is not the only Buccaneers player walking away from football this offseason.

Left guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday. Marpet was a 2015 second-round pick out of Hobart and became a starter during his rookie season. He started 101 regular season games and six postseason games, including Tampa’s win in Super Bowl LV.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Marpet made his lone Pro Bowl appearance earlier this year.

Right guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are set to be free agents, so the Bucs could have further changes to their starting offensive line this offseason.

20 responses to “Ali Marpet announces his retirement

  2. He’s walking away from a little more than $20M over the next two years. However, he’s already made $37M in his career. Chances are he was smart with his money and won’t be broke in a year like most players. Still, I’d have a hard time walking away from $20M but I’m sure he has his reasons. Money isn’t everything.

  3. Is seven years long enough to make it into the NFL pension? Genuinely curious, I think it used to be 6 or 7? Or is it games played, too?

  4. That was unexpected. The Bucs are in official mini rebuild mode NEW line. New QB..

  9. This one hurts. Not only has Ali played an integral part in solidifying the Bucs line for seven years, he has been a stand up person and role model for other players to emulate. I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement, but I was hoping he was there for another seven. This sucks.

  13. $37M in career earnings, Super Bowl ring, Pro Bowl appearance. The pay going forward would still be incredible of course but at this point it’s arguably diminishing returns.

  14. Man the team is falling fast

    Good for him get out and be able to walk later.

    Lots of holes to fill on that team

  15. I wonder what he majored in at college? He may have an opportunity to do his ‘life’s work’ and wants to move into that while still young. Good luck young man!

  16. Is seven years long enough to make it into the NFL pension? Genuinely curious, I think it used to be 6 or 7? Or is it games played, too?
    —————————————————————————————–

    A quick Google search found that three years of least three games on the active roster or IR is enough to get an NFL pension. The pension can start being collected at 55 with some situations allowing a reduced pension at 35. The more years you are in the league the higher your pension but it tops out at under $6000 per month. The size of your contract when playing does NOT affect your pension.

  17. This is a huge loss for the Bucs. All the hate is coming from people that dont know football. Enjoy youre retirement Ali

  18. No way Tom comes back now. The players and team are coming undone. At this stage in his career he would only go to a packed winner with a great line. Probably only San Fran would entice him for a year.

  20. I don’t think he even has an injury history. Hmm, Hobart is a small division 3 liberal arts college, he went on his own dime, graduated with a economics major, philosophy minor. The last player drafted from that school was prior to WW2

