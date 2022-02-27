Ali Marpet announces his retirement

Getty Images

Tom Brady is not the only Buccaneers player walking away from football this offseason.

Left guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday. Marpet was a 2015 second-round pick out of Hobart and became a starter during his rookie season. He started 101 regular season games and six postseason games, including Tampa’s win in Super Bowl LV.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Marpet made his lone Pro Bowl appearance earlier this year.

Right guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are set to be free agents, so the Bucs could have further changes to their starting offensive line this offseason.