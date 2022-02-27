Amazon interested in Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Kirk Herbstreit, who has long been one of the top commentators in college football, could soon get a prime time assignment in the NFL.

Amazon is interested in hiring Herbstreit to work Thursday Night Football, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Thursday night games will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for the first time this season, and Amazon wants a big-name broadcaster. Amazon showed interest in Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch but didn’t get any of them to commit.

According to the report, Herbstreit could seek to call Thursday night games on Amazon while still working for ESPN on Saturdays. However, it’s not clear whether ESPN would agree to that, and it’s also unclear precisely what Herbstreit’s contract says about his ability to work elsewhere.

Herbstreit has called a few NFL games for ESPN and has said he enjoys working on both college and pro football, and he would surely love the opportunity to do both — especially if he could keep his lucrative contract with ESPN and add a second lucrative contract with Amazon.