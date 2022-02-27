Andrew Billings agrees to terms with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings, his representation, Sports Trust Advisors, announced.

Billings, 26, played six games for the Browns last season. The Dolphins signed him to the practice squad in November after the Browns cut him, but he did not play for Miami. He signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad for the postseason but didn’t see action with them either.

The Bengals selected Billings in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, and he spent four seasons with Cincinnati before signing with the Browns. Billings, though, opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

In 53 career games, including 37 starts, he has made 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.