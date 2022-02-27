Competition Committee ponders possible postseason overtime change

February 27, 2022
Two Sundays ago, during the Super Bowl pregame show, we pointed out that the owners may adopt this year a simple and straightforward solution to the inherently unfair postseason overtime procedures — each team would be guaranteed one possession.

This Sunday, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Competition Committee is meeting in Indianapolis amid “at least some sentiment” within the committee to recommended the one-possession-each approach. Ultimately, however, the wishes of the committee don’t matter; the current rules will change only if at least 24 teams are willing to do so.

Moreover, individual teams can propose changes, even if the committee doesn’t. Rich McKay, chair of the Competition Committee, said Sunday that he has “no question that there will be a team or two that is going to suggest a rule change,” via Maske.

As noted in the days after the Super Bowl, if the NFL doesn’t make the change after the thoroughly unsatisfying ending to the Bills-Chiefs playoff game, the NFL likely never will. And the only solution that the powers-that-be regard as sensible entail a postseason-only alteration that gives the team that kicked off to start overtime a chance to match or beat an opening-drive touchdown.

In considering the various arguments in favor of promoting each team a possession in the playoffs, it’s important to note the arguments against making a change. Or lack thereof. The cries of jUSt pLaY DeFEnSe don’t fit with today’s game, where the rules are slanted toward gaining yards and scoring points. No one in their right mind would choose to kick to start overtime, which confirms the clear advantage of taking the ball and vowing to score.

Moreover, the fact that the Bengals defeated the Chiefs after kicking off to start overtime of the AFC Championship doesn’t prove the point. Overcoming an inherently unfair system doesn’t make the system any more fair. It just makes the outcome more impressive.

Given that the NFL has no appetite for gimmicks like spot-and-choose (proposed last year by the Ravens) or a two-point conversion shootout (my own personal favorite, for years), the best move would be taking the half-measure from 2010 and going the rest of the way.

As a compromise when it comes to length of game/amount of snaps, maybe the NFL should go back to sudden-death overtime for regular-season football. That was initially the case after the postseason-only change following the Vikings-Saints NFC Championship in 2009, but too many coaches felt compelled to have the same rules in the regular season and in the postseason. Even though the rules necessarily are different, because regular-season games can end in a tie.

19 responses to “Competition Committee ponders possible postseason overtime change

  1. This is getting ridiculous. In this era where the weaklings of the country just never ever think anything is fair. Today’s adults who cry about this stuff are the little boys who in little league got a trophy of some kind even though they ended up in last place and never won a game.

  2. What are they going to change it to? Interceptions don’t count maybe? I mean this is all about helping the Chiefs right? Because the Chiefs had two overtime games in the postseason won both coin tosses and a one one and they lost one. 50/50 that’s the definition of fairness.

  3. This is rather simple — play a timed overtime, like basketball and soccer and, by analogy, baseball. Play a 15 minute period, under 4th quarter clock and review rules.

    If you are tied after 15 minutes, then you go to a soccer-like FG competition. Start at 35 or 40 yards and move it back 5 yards at a time until someone hits and the other team doesn’t.

  4. I have a simple idea to tweak it. If the first score is a TD, the offense must go for 2 point conversion. If 2pc successful, game over. If not successful, sudden death starts and the opposing team gets possession to answer it and also must go for 2pc after a TD. The idea is that if your defense cannot stop a offense scoring 8 points then you don’t deserve a possession.

    The beauty of offensive football is watching the QB and the offense string together a drive to score points. But these 2-point conversion shootouts or any shootout for that matter is to remove the drive which is so gimmicky compared to the game in regulation. There’s no reason to reduce the game to soccer or college rules in overtime. Preserving the drive and sudden death is completely doable without making the game gimmicky. Keep majority of the existing rules but by requiring the first possession team to go for TD AND 2-point conversion can placate the “just play defense” hardliners. After all if a defense cannot stop offense from scoring 8 points you do not deserve a possession back. Game over. If defense stops 2pc, sudden death starts and need to answer back with TD AND 2pc. The 2pc after TD is a built in mechanism to allow the game end more swiftly without feeling gimmicky. Play defense and at least stop 2pc then you can get possession back. Simple fix to existing rules.

  5. I don’t get how one-possession guaranteed helps. If the Bills had gotten the ball and scored a TD, then they’re tied again and . . . . . . must make a stop (just like at the beginning of the OT). How is it more fair if KC scores 2 times in a row? The possessions are still unequal: 2 for KC and 1 for BUF.

  6. Just play an additional quarter. Simple and fair. If it’s tied after the “5th quarter” play another quarter.
    Again, simple and fair.

  7. I am trying to figure out what makes the one guaranteed possession for each team somehow fair while the current system is unfair. If the teams trade punts, field goals, or touchdowns, aren’t you in the same boat as what PFT is defining as unfair? Give it a rest.

  8. They’ll screw it up,… I’m confident of that. How long did it take the competition committee to decide what a catch is ??? 7 or 8 years ???
    The NFL is too full of themselves to adapt the way the NCAA handles overtime. It’s fair to both teams and takes less time off the clock.

  9. it is fine the way it is, First possession can win it on a touchdown but the pressure is on them to take bigger risks. defense makes one stop, their offense only needs 50 yards for fg

  10. The change to require a TD for a walk-off win was definitely an improvement over the old system which allowed a team to pick up 35-40 yards and then just kick a FG to win. That being said, at some point one team wins and one team loses. Period. We love to focus on the flip of a coin deciding the game, but you can go back and find missed opportunities (and missed calls) that forced the game into a tie. The most straight forward approach would be an additional 15 min., but then you open up another can of worms regarding player safety. Whatever they decide, I think it MUST be consistent between regular season and playoffs.

  12. And while they are at it…they can fix the no cutting offensive lineman rule..every DB has been taught that since High School.. And it will be changed in a few years…. when enough teams start losing DBs …worst rule ever..But then again …that was back in the days of Jack Tatum…when football was actually enjoyable to watch…

  13. No one in their right mind would choose to kick to start overtime, which confirms the clear advantage of taking the ball and vowing to score. That would depend on the situation th his no one in their right mind talk is nonsense.

  14. Again, a solution is not difficult. The home team gets the choice if the game goes overtime. That way, both teams know the situation prior to kick off and can plan accordingly/strategize toward the end of regulation. This is not a problem for the Super Bowl either as one team is the designated home team. Problem solved. Let’s not make this more difficult than it is – – just play the damn game.

  16. Regular season OT can stay as it is.

    Playoff OT the game continues with a 5th quarter. Then a 6th if necessary and so on. It’s as fair as it gets.

    Because each team would have an equal opportunity to possess the ball. Given the offensive nature of todays game a coin flip shouldn’t decide the outcome. Especially in high stakes games like the playoffs. If both teams are tied after one possession, then a sudden death is fair.

  19. So when a team scores on their second overtime possession next year everyone going be complaining the other team didn’t get a second chance to score leave it alone the Raiders played a couple overtime games and won the game on their second possession in overtime it’s not gauranteed you score a TD in overtime….

