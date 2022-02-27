Logan Wilson recovering from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had a visit with doctors after the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Wilson had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder last week. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for next season.

Wilson hurt his shoulder during the regular season and missed four of the team’s final five games. He returned to start all four of their playoff games.

Wilson intercepted a pass to set up the game-winning field goal in Cincinnati’s divisional round win over the Titans and had 39 tackles during the postseason, but was also flagged for holding on a pass to Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. He had 100 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 13 regular season appearances.