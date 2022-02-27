Patriots are only team with no coach or executive speaking at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

One of the rituals of the Scouting Combine consists of having a parade of coaches and General Managers submit to questioning from the assembled reporters. It’s different from the usual press conferences, because the folks providing answers routinely face questions from reporters other than those who cover the team on a regular basis — and who therefore have no reason to keep a broader peace with the subject of the interrogation.

Possibly for that reason, possibly for one or more others, Patriots coach Bill Belichick once again won’t speak to reporters at the Scouting Combine. Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are the only team to not make the coach coach or a personnel executive available to speak.

Reiss notes that Belichick made a surprise appearance in 2014, but that he others avoids the Combine press conference. This year, with former lieutenant Brian Flores suing the league and making allegations regarding Belichick’s influence over and knowledge of the Giants’ hiring of Brian Daboll, there’s even less reason for Belichick to step into the fray.

Of course, some would say that’s even more reason for Belichick to speak. But if even he shows up, there’s no way Belichick will say anything that could or would be used against him or the league within the confines of the Flores lawsuit.