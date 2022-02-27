Patriots aren’t expected to increase ticket prices for 2022

Getty Images

Some teams are increasing ticket prices for 2022. Some aren’t.

The Patriots reportedly will be in the “aren’t” category.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots aren’t planning to increase ticket prices for the coming season. Reiss says a hike could happen in 2023, when renovations to Gillette Stadium are expected to be complete.

Ticket pricing is a complicated and delicate subject for most if not all teams. The notion of supply and demand becomes even more complicated by the importance of not pricing loyal fans out of the building. Also, plenty of other money is made by getting the people who come to the games to buy a bunch of overpriced (in many venues) food, drink, and other things.

Some believe that smaller stadiums could be as profitable as the places that currently hold more than 70,000. In some markets, inevitable new stadiums could shrink.

That would necessarily make tickets scarce, and more valuable. And in turn more expensive.