PFT Live, #PFTPM return tomorrow

Getty Images

After nine days in L.A., everyone associated with PFT Live and #PFTPM needed a break. We took one last week.

The break is now ending.

Both shows return tomorrow. PFT Live will be broadcast on Peacock and SiriusXM 85 at 7:00 a.m. ET, and #PFTPM returns in its 5:00 p.m. ET slot on both platforms. From Tuesday through Thursday, Simms will be stationed in Indianapolis. (True to my vow to never travel again — and despite traveling to St. Simons Island with my wife for several days last week — I’m not going. I’ll be participating from home. And I full expect to take grief for that, all week long.)

Tomorrow morning’s show could begin with a little bit of a bang. With a piece of news that could create some attention and drive some conversation for much of the day, on other networks and shows. That’s all we’ll say about it for now. We may be saying plenty more at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, after Simms and I piss away 10 minutes or so talking about whatever we did during our week off (spoiler — he smoked weed, I drank wine).