Report: Colts propose overtime change for regular season and postseason

Whether the Competition Committee officially recommends a change to current overtime procedures no longer matters. One of the 32 teams has put the ball on the tee for the owners.

Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the Colts have proposed a revision to the current overtime protocol. It would guarantee each team a possession in overtime.

Per the report, the Colts are proposed the adjustment for both the regular season and the postseason. It will be harder to generate at least 24 ownership votes for a regular-season change. For the postseason, it should be easier to get folks on board for a change to a system that currently is unfair, at its core.

It will all come to a head in late March, when the teams gather for the 2022 meetings. The league will continue to thrive with or without a change to the overtime procedures, obviously. The question is whether these stewards of the game care enough to come up with a rule that is more fair (or less unfair) than the current one.

  1. Each team has an offense and a defense. If your team is on offense it’s your job to score. If your team is on defense it’s your job to stop the other team’s offense. If you don’t do either job then you will lose. It’s not the nature of the game to be “fair” to the other team. This isn’t peewee or below sports.

  4. Make sure both teams get the ball in overtime but make them go for 2 if they score a TD. This will make extended OT less likely.

  6. Just play street ball rules first one to 70 this whining going happen again next year when another favorite loses in double overtime watering the game down because someone has to lose….

  10. While teams do play defense, this is an offense driven league and officiated as so.

    Only seems fair

  11. If adopted, then the team that scores the 2nd TD to tie the game will be mad again once they don’t get the ball a 2nd time once the 1st team goes down and kicks a FG on their 2nd possession. Keep the rules how they are now.

  12. The real reason the current “sudden death” OT rules don’t work is because over the years the league has done everything they can to make the games high scoring. So much so that defenses are at an inherent disadvantage. Therefore whoever wins the toss has a much better chance of taking it down the field for the win.

  13. Why should a team that can’t win in regulation and can’t stop the other team from scoring a TD on the first drive of overtime get more chances to win?

    The current system is fair. Someone has to lose. If you want chances, take advantage of them in regulation.

  14. Guess I never understood what was wrong with a tie in the regular season. Both teams got 60 minutes to try and beat each other and occasionally neither one is better than the other

  15. The Colts have been acting like snowflakes for over 15 years in these areas.

    Absolutely not. Enoughy with the whiny trophy generation thinking.

  16. The colts barely even participate in the playoffs? Why would they care or feel like they should weigh in on this topic?

  17. Regular season games shouldn’t have an overtime. Make it simple. You win, lose or tie in 60 minutes. End of story.

  18. Regular season games end in a tie. Post season goes to each team getting 4 downs from the 25 to score. Going for two mandatory.

  19. Ties should be allowed in reg season.
    Playoffs: Both teams get the ball. No punts allowed. 4 downs to move the chains or turn it over. 2 pt conversions onky. 10 min’s, no sudden death. Whoever has most points wins.

  20. Just add the requirement of 2 point conversion after TD and if first offense scores 8 points, game over. If defense can stop the 2PC then they get a possession and sudden death starts.

  21. Imagine having twenty years of Manning, Luck and Rivers and the sheer providence to face and defeat Rex Grossman in the Super Bowl. The Colts shouldn’t be allowed to propose anything after wasting so much QB talent.

