Report: Colts propose overtime change for regular season and postseason

Whether the Competition Committee officially recommends a change to current overtime procedures no longer matters. One of the 32 teams has put the ball on the tee for the owners.

Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the Colts have proposed a revision to the current overtime protocol. It would guarantee each team a possession in overtime.

Per the report, the Colts are proposed the adjustment for both the regular season and the postseason. It will be harder to generate at least 24 ownership votes for a regular-season change. For the postseason, it should be easier to get folks on board for a change to a system that currently is unfair, at its core.

It will all come to a head in late March, when the teams gather for the 2022 meetings. The league will continue to thrive with or without a change to the overtime procedures, obviously. The question is whether these stewards of the game care enough to come up with a rule that is more fair (or less unfair) than the current one.