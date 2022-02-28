15 days to Playmakers

PublicAffairs

The clock is ticking toward the arrival of the book I’ve been pestering you to buy, for a while. In 15 days, Playmakers will begin showing up at homes and bookstores and, inevitably, garbage bins.

But, hey, a sale’s a sale. And plenty of copies of Playmakers have already been sold, to my mild amazement.

I’ve made the pitch several different ways. Here’s the simplest thing I can say. You come here every day. You wouldn’t do that if you didn’t like what you find here. And Playmakers gives you a tangible collection of the things you’ve liked over the last 20 years, crafted in the PFT style.

As the folks at Kirkus Reviews have concluded in a quote that will be on my tombstone, Playmakers is “sometimes ill-tempered and snarky but always entertaining.” That’s exactly what we’ve always been. And you’ve gotten all of it for free. Why not plunk down a few bucks to have something tangible, even if it’s just a memento of the place where you spend so much of your online time?

Here’s where to order it. The link also provides full information on how to sign up for the Playmakers podcast, which I am considering extending through April 12, when the book finally will be delivered to our friends in the UK and Ireland.