Broncos expected to talk with Josey Jewell about a new contract this week

With the start of free agency coming in a couple of weeks, teams will be splitting their attention this week between checking out draft prospects at the Scouting Combine and talking to their impending free agents about potential agreements.

One of the players in the latter group for the Broncos is linebacker Josey Jewell. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is expected to meet with Jewell’s agent this week to discuss a new deal for the 2018 fourth-round pick.

Jewell started 28 games in his first three seasons and every game of the 2020 season, but a torn pectoral ended his 2021 season in Week Two. He has 217 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Melvin Gordon, cornerback Bryce Callahan, safety Kareem Jackson, tackle Bobby Massie, and cornerback Kyle Fuller are among the other Broncos starters on track for free agency next month.