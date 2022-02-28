Buccaneers announce return of creamsicle uniforms for 2023

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their iconic looks.

But we’ll all have to wait another year before we see it in action.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that the club will have throwback games featuring the team’s creamsicle uniforms starting in 2023.

The Buccaneers cited global supply chain challenges for why the uniforms won’t be coming back in 2022, as the team had hoped. According to the team, 2023 is the soonest Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms.

The Buccaneers last wore the creamsicle throwbacks with their Bucco Bruce helmets back in 2012. When the league eliminated the one-helmet rule last year, Bucs COO Brian Ford said it was not a matter of if, but when the jerseys would return.

Now we know when that date will be.