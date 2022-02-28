Competition Committee expects no changes to how NFL conducts replay reviews

Getty Images

The NFL isn’t planning any changes to replay in 2022.

Competition Committee Rich McKay said the league’s view on replay is if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Replay had a pretty good year,” McKay told Judy Battista of NFL Media.

McKay said the league thinks the replay assistant’s role in communicating with the referee is appropriate as-is and doesn’t need to be expanded.

“I think everybody was pretty happy with that. We have a history in our league of trying to say to ourselves [when] we make a rule change, let’s try to let it go for more than one year, go two years before you start to tweak it,” McKay said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Blown calls by NFL officials were, as usual, a source of frustration for fans during the 2021 season, but expanding replay hasn’t always improved the situation, and the league doesn’t see expanding replay happening this year.