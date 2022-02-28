Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta feels like home, so why not finish career here?

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson spent time with four teams before landing with the Falcons in 2021, but he never had the kind of offensive impact he had in Atlanta.

Patterson ran for 618 yards, caught 52 passes for 548 yards and scored a career-high 11 touchdowns on offense during his first season with the team. After playing wide receiver and specializing in kick returns for much of his career, a move to the backfield brought new depth to Patterson’s game and he’s in no hurry to look for a new place to call home.

As the 2021 season wound down, Patterson expressed his desire to remain with the Falcons and he did so again this weekend. Patterson said his time in Atlanta has “spoiled” him with the opportunity to expand his game and that his preference is to keep wearing the same uniform as long as possible.

“When you get somewhere, Atlanta feels like home, so why not retire here and end my career here,” Patterson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “It feels good. It feels like it’s the right place, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family, you know, and if Atlanta is not that place, then it’s not that place. Hopefully it is, but if it’s not, I’ll move on with my life. Being vocal, that’s just something that I do, man. When I first got to Atlanta, I said, I’ll get in, get the fans involved so when it’s time to get a new contract, I’ve got the fans on my side. So it all played out just how I expected it to.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said he wants to see Patterson back with the team for the 2022 season, so it seems like a good bet that Patterson will get to stick around Atlanta for at least a little while longer.