Derek Stingley Jr. won’t work out at Scouting Combine

There’s another incoming rookie who will sit out the workouts at this week’s Scouting Combine.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. won’t participate in the on-field workouts in Indianapolis.

Stingley instead will wait until the program’s Pro Day on April 6.

Stingley suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot, which required surgery. While Rapoport’s report indicates Stingley is close to 100 percent, he isn’t quite there yet. He played in only three games in 2021.

Playing as a true freshman in 2019, Stingley was a key member of the secondary that helped power LSU to a national championship. He led the SEC with six interceptions and 15 passes defensed.