Evan Neal won’t work out at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Teams that want to see Alabama tackle Evan Neal‘s pre-draft workout will have to wait until the end of March.

Neal will be in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that his activities will not include any on-field drills. Neal will meet with teams this week and continue working out ahead of Alabama’s Pro Day.

That’s set to take place on March 30 and Neal will be one of many Crimson Tide prospects trying to shore up their spot on draft boards that day.

Neal is high on many of those boards and his name has been mentioned among those who could go first overall in Las Vegas in late April. He started at left guard as a freshman, moved to right tackle in 2020, and wrapped up his time at Alabama as the team’s left tackle.