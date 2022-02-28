George Paton: I know Bradley Chubb will get back to player he was

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t have to make a decision about Bradley Chubb‘s contract before the 2022 season because they picked up the fifth-year option on the edge rusher’s deal last year.

Broncos General Manager George Paton made that decision after Chubb turned in 7.5 sacks in his return from a 2019 torn ACL. Chubb is set to make a guaranteed salary of just over $13.9 million as a result, but he’s not coming off of as productive a year.

Offseason ankle surgery kept Chubb out of the opener and he had more surgery after playing in the team’s second game of the year. He returned for six games late in the year and ended the season with no sacks and four quarterback hits, but Paton says he has no doubt that Chubb will return to form this year.

“I really admire him,” Paton said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Look at what he overcame. He came back and he wasn’t the old Bradley Chubb, but he fought through two surgeries, worked his butt off in rehab to get back when we were in the hunt and when we weren’t in it, he was playing as hard as he could in the last game. I respect Bradley. He brings it every day. He’s a warrior. I know he’s going to get back to where he was.”

Paton’s confidence about Chubb’s return may not be enough for the team to move forward with extension talks. He was non-committal when asked about a new contract and seeing Chubb back on track come the fall may be a necessary step toward a second deal in Denver.