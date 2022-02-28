George Paton: Our receivers have to be better, and they know that

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t yet know who their quarterback is going to be in 2022. They do know that their receiving corps will have to be better to help whomever that is.

The Broncos ranked 19th in passing offense last season. They got uneven play from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, but the team expected more from a wideout corps featuring ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and Tim Patrick.

“They all need to play better, and they want to be great,” General Manager George Paton told Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “They’re all really talented. We need to be better around them. We need to get the best out of them. You can’t point to one thing. You can’t point to the quarterback (or) the scheme. They have to be better, and they know that. But they’re hungry and they’re prideful.”

Jeudy is entering the third season of his rookie contract, while Patrick and Sutton signed extensions last year. So they are part of the Broncos’ hope to quickly turn into a contender under new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

During a six-game stretch last season when the Broncos lost five games, Jeudy, Patrick and Sutton combined for only 41 catches for 541 yards and a touchdown. They are better than that, but it also obviously would help having an Aaron Rodgers or a Russell Wilson as their quarterback.