Hue Jackson defends hiring of Art Briles

Getty Images

Grambling State legend Doug Williams has no use for the decision of current coach (and former Browns coach) Hue Jackson’s decision to hire controversial former Baylor coach Art Briles. Jackson has heard the criticism, and he has responded to it.

A letter posted by Jackson’s foundation addresses the decision to hire Briles. Jackson attributes the decision to three key factors: Forgiveness, redemption, and enlightenment.

The letter concludes with what seems to be a plea to not criticize or even debate the topic because “people can and often do become re-traumatized and re-victimized by statements which may or may not be accurate.” Whatever that means.

Briles was accused of ignoring sexual misconduct at Baylor committed by his players. A lawsuit is still pending against Briles, alleging that he has legal liability to victims of sexual misconduct due to his failure to take steps to rectify a toxic situation.

The confusing decision by Jackson to send the letter not on Grambling letterhead but under the umbrella of his foundation has an unintended consequence. Dan Murphy of ESPN has looked at the most recent tax information filed by Jackson’s foundation, finding that it paid out $115,000 in salary for the year covered by the document, that it spent $15,000 on travel, and that it ultimately gave out a mere $4,000 in grants.

Here’s the form, dated November 9, 2020. Indeed, the document shows “grants and similar amounts” paid of $4,038, against “contributions and grants” received of $158,672. Executive director Kimberly Diemert received compensation of $115,000, with total foundation expenses of $165,685.

So what’s the point of Hue Jackson’s foundation other than to provide six-figure employment to its executive director? A mere 2.5 percent of the money raised made its way to groups the foundation was created to help.

Jackson’s effort to address awkward questions about Briles could invite awkward questions about Jackson’s foundation. Such as, for example, why does it even exist?