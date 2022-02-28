Ian Thomas facing five misdemeanor charges after July arrest

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Ian Thomas was in the news last week for agreeing to a three-year contract extension, but his name popped up on Monday for a less positive reason.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Thomas is facing five misdemeanor charges after being arrested on July 12. A Huntersville, North Carolina police officer attempted to stop Thomas and another man for riding a dirt bike and ATV that did not have license plates. After appearing to stop, the two men allegedly sped away from the traffic stop.

Thomas was arrested a short time later and charged with crimes including reckless driving and felony fleeing to elude. Thomas’ attorney said the felony charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor.

A Panthers spokesperson told Person the team was aware of the incident and notified the league about it when it happened.