Jameis Winston shown running for first time since tearing ACL

Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston has hit an important checkpoint in his rehab from a torn ACL.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Winston ran for the first time since suffering the injury on Monday. Schefter tweeted video of Winston running on an anti-gravity treadmill shot by Kevin Will of Champion Sports Medicine. That type of treadmill allows Winston to run on his knee without his legs absorbing his full body weight.

Winston, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, tore his ACL against the Buccaneers back in Week Eight, as the Saints faced the Buccaneers. To that point, Winston had completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions — good for a career-high 102.8 passer rating.

NFL Media’s Jim Trotter reported late last week that the Saints have either already been discussing a new deal with Winston or will begin negotiations soon.

Winston, 28, signed a one-year deal worth a base package of $5.5 million with the Saints last March. He spent the 2020 season on the roster as a backup. Winston compiled a 28-42 record with the Buccaneers in five seasons from 2015-2029.