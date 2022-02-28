John Elway will be an outside consultant to Broncos G.M. George Paton this season

Getty Images

John Elway would like a role with the new ownership of the Broncos, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case once the team is sold.

Elway will continue have a role in the current operations, although it’s a less involved one than he’s had in the recent past. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Elway will serve as an outside consultant to General Manager George Paton this seasons.

Elway stepped down as General Manager before Paton was hired in 2021 and spent last season as the team’s president of football operations. The 2021 season was the final one in a five-year contract extension Elway signed in 2017.

The Broncos are moving toward a sale and new ownership will determine what kind of role Elway plays in the future of the franchise he’s been associated with for the last 40 years.