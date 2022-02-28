Kyler Murray sent contract proposal to Cardinals, asks team to speak with actions, not words

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2022, 8:49 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals know exactly what he’s looking for: A new contract.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying Murray wants a new deal and has gave the Cardinals “a detailed contract proposal” outlining exactly what he’s looking for. No details of the proposed contract were mentioned in the statement, but suffice to say Murray wants to be paid like an elite franchise quarterback.

“He absolutely wants to be your long term quarterback,” the statement said. “He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

Murray has hinted that he isn’t happy with the Cardinals, and anonymous sources within the Cardinals have hinted to reporters that they’re not completely happy with Murray. But the statement says the best way for both sides to get on the same page is a new contract.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement says. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

Murray is heading into the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract in 2022, and the Cardinals will surely exercise the fifth-year option to keep him in 2023. Whether the two sides agree to a deal that extends well beyond that remains to be seen.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Kyler Murray sent contract proposal to Cardinals, asks team to speak with actions, not words

  1. actions speak louder than words? as in, actions like removing all association with team on social media, then SPEAKING about how you want to be there?

    do these guys not notice these things?

  2. Your QB holding you hostage? Sounds like a healthy relationship. Let him go play baseball, then he can ride a bus in the minors and wait 7 more years to become a free agent.

  3. Murray complains but he comes off as an irrational head case. Who asks for a new contract coming off that rams game? I mean seriously, prove yourself next year then be like it’s time to pay me, to do so before you’ve proved yourself comes off as weak. AZ might want to pass on this kid.

  6. Please, please sign this self entitled QB to a huge, long term deal. Then they can be tied to this drama every year for a very long time.

  7. Murry needs to start producing some post-season wins before he starts making demands.

  8. “On January 17, 2022, Murray made his NFL postseason debut in the Wild Card Round, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 34–11. Murray struggled throughout the game, throwing for just 137 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns as well as setting a career low in passer rating (40.9)” He wants a raise? LOL.

  9. What a punk. If you have to list your accomplishments then you haven’t accomplished anything… 2 pro bowls and no playoff wins? Could you imagine what they would say about Lamar if he released a statement like this.

  11. Murray is better than any alternative. The Cardinals need to decide if starting over is the right move or go ahead give this dude the keys to the house and pray to god he can get through that gauntlet in the NFC West. I suspect when he’s eating up so much cap space they’ll quickly see that he’s not “that dude” and hopefully they haven’t backloaded his contract so much that they can’t move on from him.

  13. Probably wants to get paid now because he’ll run out of gas by year 5 with the constant scrambling.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.