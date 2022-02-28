Kyler Murray sent contract proposal to Cardinals, asks team to speak with actions, not words

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals know exactly what he’s looking for: A new contract.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying Murray wants a new deal and has gave the Cardinals “a detailed contract proposal” outlining exactly what he’s looking for. No details of the proposed contract were mentioned in the statement, but suffice to say Murray wants to be paid like an elite franchise quarterback.

“He absolutely wants to be your long term quarterback,” the statement said. “He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

Murray has hinted that he isn’t happy with the Cardinals, and anonymous sources within the Cardinals have hinted to reporters that they’re not completely happy with Murray. But the statement says the best way for both sides to get on the same page is a new contract.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement says. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

Murray is heading into the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract in 2022, and the Cardinals will surely exercise the fifth-year option to keep him in 2023. Whether the two sides agree to a deal that extends well beyond that remains to be seen.