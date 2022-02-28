Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints will play internationally in 2022

Getty Images

The NFL will play five games outside the United States this season, and today the league announced five teams playing in those games: The Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars and Saints.

The Jaguars had already committed to playing in London every season. The other four teams are all from the NFC, which was expected because this year the NFC teams play nine home games and eight road games. As long as the 17-game schedule is in place, the league will usually have teams in the conference that’s playing nine home games play one overseas.

In addition to the Jaguars, the Packers and Saints will play games in London. The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. The Packers were the only team that hadn’t played a game in London, so after this season all 32 teams will have played there at least once.

The Buccaneers will play the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Germany, at FC Bayern Munich Stadium. The Cardinals will play the NFL’s first game in Mexico since 2019, at Estadio Azteca.

Dates of the international games, and the five opposing teams, have not yet been announced.