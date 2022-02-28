Raiders waive Jeremiah Poutasi

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are getting to work in re-shaping their roster under head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

On Monday, the club announced the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. And the Raiders also announced they’ve waived offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi.

Poutasi was on Las Vegas’ practice squad during the 2021 season, though he did not appear in a game. A former Titans third-round pick in 2015, Poutasi has appeared in 12 career games with eight starts, though his last regular-season appearance came in 2016 with Jacksonville.

Poutasi has also spent time with the Rams, Broncos, and Cardinals. He played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF in the league’s short-lived season in 2019.

Poutasi signed a futures deal with the Raiders after Las Vegas was eliminated from the postseason. But that was before the team hired McDaniels and Ziegler to run the football operation.