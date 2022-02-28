Report: Baker Mayfield ahead of schedule in his rehab

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had surgery on his left shoulder on Jan. 19. More than a month into his rehab, Mayfield is ahead of schedule, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Mayfield is rehabbing in Austin.

He was given a prognosis of 4 to 6 months for a full recovery.

Mayfield dealt with a torn labrum for most of 2021 and ended his season after Week 17 when the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention.

He had the fewest passing yards (3,010), the fewest touchdowns (17) and the lowest passer rating (83.1) in his career. Thus, he is expected to play 2022 on his fifth-year option at $18.86 million.

The Browns, though, should and probably will look around at other quarterback options. An upgrade over Mayfield for this season doesn’t seem likely, but the Browns will have to start thinking about the future beyond this season with Mayfield currently set to become a free agent in 2023.