Report: Broncos hiring Zack Grossi as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Broncos are making another addition to head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first staff in 2022.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Denver is hiring Zack Grossi as an offensive quality control coach.

Grossi has been the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Southern University since 2020. Before that, he was the quarterbacks coach at Hampton University. He also spent several years with the Buccaneers. Grossi worked in scouting for a few seasons but then also worked as an offensive quality control coach.

Hackett previously hired Justin Outten to be the team’s offensive coordinator and Clint Kubiak to serve as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.