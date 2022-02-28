Report: Jaguars re-signing Tyler Shatley to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Jaguars are keeping around one of their versatile offensive linemen.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jacksonville is re-signing Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed.

Shatley has been with the Jaguars since 2014, initially signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. He’s stuck with the club over the last eight seasons, primarily as a backup center.

Shatley, who turns 31 in May, has started 18 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons — 10 in 2020 and eight in 2021.

Though the Jaguars just hired Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer as head coach, Pelissero reports the club still prioritized bringign back Shatley. Now, they’ve gotten it done.