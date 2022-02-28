Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan among coaches bypassing Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Only six head coaches are not scheduled for a news conference during this week’s Scouting Combine. It is unknown whether Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Ravens coach John Harbaugh are attending the event.

Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan are not going, according to reports.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports McVay and Rams General Manager Les Snead are not flying to Indianapolis. The Rams, of course, don’t have a choice until the end of the third round anyway.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports Shanahan and his coaching staff won’t make the trip either. The 49ers coaching staff will evaluate film of prospects from Santa Clara, with the personnel department and scouts doing the scouting in Indianapolis.