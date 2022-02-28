Stephen Jones declines comment on Cowboys cheerleaders scandal, but cites “solid culture”

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to avoid the kind of scrutiny that the voyeurism scandal regarding their cheerleading squad should have sparked. Recently, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation in a TV interview. On Monday, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones chimed in, but ultimately didn’t much of anything.

“I think Jerry’s addressed it,” Stephen Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, “and I really don’t have anything to add to what he said and what our statements have been.”

Stephen Jones added this, via Gehlken: “I feel like we have a solid culture. You can always be better. You strive to get better every day in every area. That would be my comment.”

Whenever a team executive vouches for the culture of his or her team, thoughts quickly will turn to former Washington president Bruce Allen, who called the team’s culture “damn good” in 2019.

Regardless of the current culture within the Cowboys organization, many questions regarding the voyeurism scandal remain unasked and/or unanswered. The NFL, for example, still has not responded to three email messages from PFT (we’re not sending a fourth one) regarding whether the Cowboys disclosed the allegations to the league office, as mandated by the Personal Conduct Policy.

It’s obvious that the NFL wants this issue to go away, quickly and quietly. Hopefully, it won’t.