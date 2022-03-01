Andy Reid: Reported issues between me, Eric Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes were “fabricated”

Getty Images

At one point a few weeks ago, it seemed like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could depart the organization. His contract was up and there were some options for Bieniemy to go elsewhere.

But after meeting with head coach Andy Reid, Bieniemy is back as the team’s offensive coordinator for a fifth consecutive season.

There was also a disputed report that alleged dysfunction between Reid, Bieniemy, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It seemed out of left field, and Reid disputed the report’s accuracy during his opening statement of his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy that’s been written has gotten kind of fabricated,” Reid said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “We were on vacation and over the two weeks, I came back, and all of a sudden, it was that I didn’t like Eric and Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good, and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling. I thought he’d potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with, too, but that’s not how it worked out.

“Anyway, I just wanted to put that to rest.”

While Bieniemy is not the official offensive play-caller for the Chiefs, he is heavily involved in the process. And he’s been a vital part of the club’s success since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018, helping power the club to a Super Bowl victory, a conference title, and four consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game.