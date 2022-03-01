Bears add Joe Thomas to linebacking corps

Getty Images

The NFL’s attention is on the incoming draft class with the Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis this week, but teams are still taking care of business with more experienced players.

The Bears did some of that on Tuesday. They announced that they have signed linebacker Joe Thomas.

Thomas spent time with both the Texans and Ravens during the 2021 season. He had 12 tackles in five games with Houston and one tackle in two appearances for the Ravens.

Special teams work was his main role in those outings and it’s been his main role through stops in Green Bay and Dallas as well. He has 218 tackles, an interception, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 89 overall appearances.