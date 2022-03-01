Bears taking it a day at a time with Tarik Cohen

Getty Images

Bears running back Tarik Cohen has not been in the lineup since Week Three of the 2020 season and General Manager Ryan Poles had little to say about his condition at a Tuesday press conference.

Cohen tore his ACL in his last appearance and he was placed on the physically unable to perform list when the team reported to training camp last summer. Cohen never came off the list and missed the entire year as a result of the injury.

Poles was asked about how Cohen is faring and avoided specifics about the running back’s condition.

“I really don’t want to get into the medical piece of individual players, but we’ll just take it a day at a time,” Poles said, via Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News.

Cohen signed a contract extension running through the 2023 season and is set to make a base salary of $3.9 million this season. He had 2,561 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the team.