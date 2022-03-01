Bengals sign Jalen Davis to one-year extension

Getty Images

The Bengals ensured one member of their AFC Championship roster will remain with the team this offseason.

The team announced that cornerback Jalen Davis has signed a one-year extension with the team. Davis was set to become a free agent later this month.

Davis signed to the Cincinnati practice squad during the 2020 season and moved up to play six games for the team. He appeared in 15 regular season games and one playoff contest for the team in 2021.

Davis also played two games for Arizona in 2019 and three games for the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 17 tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles overall.