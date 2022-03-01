Brian Gutekunst: Hope to have Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but situations are separate

Getty Images

The Packers are waiting for word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his 2022 plans while also moving toward the deadline to use a franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams, but General Manager Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday that the handling of the two situations isn’t connected.

Gutekunst said last week that “the earlier the better” when it came to Rodgers making up his mind about next season and that there were no new updates for him to share about the quarterback’s decision. He did say that he hoped to know before the start of free agency on March 16, but that there was no connection between Rodgers’ timeline and the call that the Packers have to make on Adams.

“Obviously we’d like to know as soon as we can, just cause I think it helps for planning and moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “Those two situations are completely different. They’re two different players, two different situations. Both great in their own right and we were lucky to have them. Hopefully we’ll be able to have them both moving forward, but they’re separate.”

March 8 is the deadline for teams to use franchise tags and the Packers have been restructuring contracts to get their cap in order ahead of the new league year, but it’s unclear when they’ll have all the answers they’re looking for about a couple of key players.